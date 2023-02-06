Over 13 Kanals forest land illegally occupied by ex minister retrieved in Shopian

Shopian: The authorities on Monday said it retrieved over 13 Kanals of forest land illegally occupied by former minister and now a DAP leader during the ongoing eviction drive in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
An official said that a revenue department team along with forest department retrieved 13 Kanal and 16 Marlas forest land from former minister Taj Mohi-Ud-din in Sedow area of Shopian.
He said that around 35 Kanals of land was there of which 13 Kanals and 16 Marlas were found illegally occupied the former minister—(KNO)