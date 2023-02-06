Opposition leaders hold protest in Parliament premises on Adani issue

New Delhi:Leaders of 16 opposition parties met here on Monday morning to coordinate their joint strategy in the House on the Adani issue and held a protest in Parliament premises demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

Among the parties that participated in the meeting held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were the Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JDU, SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena.

Trinamool Congress members skipped the meeting of opposition leaders but joined the protests by opposition leaders outside Gandhi statue in Parliament complex.

