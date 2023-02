Sopore: The authorities in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday sealed at least 25 shops for non-payment of rent.

An official said that, at least 25 shops were sealed over non-payment of rent towards Municplal Council for the last several years.

He said that the shops are situated near Iqbal Park.

“They were already informed through notices from time to time, however, they failed to pay the rent, which led to sealing of these shops,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print