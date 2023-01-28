2 Self-Styled Political Activists Arrested For Duping People On Pretext of Providing Police Jobs In Pattan

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that two persons, projecting themselves as political activists, were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing government jobs in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“On January 11, Police received information that two self-styled political activists from Pattan area are demanding money on the assurances that they will arrange government jobs and are providing fake appointment orders and are also threatening the general public,” police said in a statement .

Police swung into action and promptly registered a case under relevant sections in police station Pattan, the statement said.

“During course of investigation, Police after utilizing all technical and human intelligence and strenuous efforts arrested two accused namely Ubaid Nazir Sofi and Mohammad Iqbal.”

Police said that it was learnt during interrogation that these “scamsters were cheating common people on the pretext of giving jobs in police department and taking huge amount of money from them.”

“Once the victim started asking money back, they used to issue threats to them. Further investigation into the matter is on,” it added. (GNS)

