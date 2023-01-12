Snow avalanche hits Ganderbal’s Baltal, no damage reported

Gandarbal: An avalanche has hit the Baltal area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, however, no loss of life or damage has been reported in the incident.

An official said that the local authorities have been alerted and are currently assessing the situation.

He said the area has been closed for the time being as a precautionary measure and the residents have been advised to stay indoors and not to venture out unnecessarily.

The official said the authorities have also set up emergency helplines for people who may require assistance—(KNO)

