Maintain transparency, accountability in execution of works: DDC Pulwama

PULWAMA: To review the Block wise status of works under District Capex 2022-23, UT Capex, loan and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) besides other schemes of RDD sector in the district, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary today convened a meeting of officers and field functionaries of Rural Development Department at Circuit House, here.

On the occasion, the DDC took a detailed block wise review of the progress of works taken up under the District Capex budget, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 14th FC and RGSA etc. He also assessed the status of the convergence plan to be taken up with various line departments.

The BDOs were asked to ensure the completion of the allotted works under MGNREGA in the stipulated time. The DDC directed the BDOs that the minimum of 100 man days for every registered job card shall be completed by 31st of January 2023. He also directed that the works related to Sports grounds/ School playgrounds, water conservation sites, irrigation khuls, road connectivity shall be taken and completed on priority basis.

He exhorted upon the officers and field functionaries to work with dedication and in a transparent manner to complete the works within the fixed time frame. He stressed upon the officers to maintain transparency and accountability in the execution of works.

The DDC also reviewed the estimation, tendering and allotment status of all works including PMAY, SWM, CSCs, SBM and IHHL. He stressed that all targets regarding IHHL shall be completed besides geo-tagging for every IHHL unit beneficiary shall be done. He instructed that there should be no delay in releasing the installments in PMAY.

Choudhary also reviewed detailed proposals under the District Capex Plan, 2022-23 including physical status of projects targeted for completion in the current fiscal and took a comprehensive review on the progress of developmental works undertaken by the rural development department. He stressed to mobilise the resources at the work site so that the works are completed by the end of January-2023, keeping in view unfavourable weather conditions ahead.

The DDC directed the officers to follow the works and bills regularly for timely completion of works and payments. He directed the concerned to physically verify the progress of works on a regular basis besides geo-tagging of all RDD works. He assured that payments of all completed works will be made within stipulated time.

The DDC also warned of strict action against officers and officials responsible for unnecessary delay in complete implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and delays in execution of works under such schemes.

He instructed the BDOs to expedite expenditure and ensure cent percent utilisation of funds besides sticking to the quality of works.

He said that the District Administration is committed to ensure all development projects/ works are completed within a set timeline. He stressed on the concerned officers/officials to take all possible measures to accelerate the pace of the ongoing works for their time-bound completion and directed for regular monitoring of works.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Pulwama, Dr Sheikh Abdul Aziz; Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, BDOs and other senior officials of the district.

