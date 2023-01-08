DC Srinagar chairs Annual General Body meeting of Zila Sainik Welfare Board

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the President Sainik Welfare Board on Saturday chaired Annual General Body Meeting of Zila Sainik Welfare Board here at Meeting Hall of the Zila Sainik Bhawan. The meeting was attended by General Manager DIC, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Executive Engineer R&B, besides, senior Police Officers, Colonel veterans and Defence veterans.

At the outset, DC/President Sainik Welfare Board took a detailed review of the functioning of the Zila Sainik Bhawan, role and area of responsibility of the Sainik Board. The DC held a detailed discussion regarding the issues related to the Ex-Servicemen (ESM), war widows(Veer Naris) and their dependents.

On the occasion, the DC said the District Administration will provide all required support to Zila Sainik Bhawan in order to further strengthen its functioning and infrastructure development.

The DC also stressed on early commencement of the construction work for the Hostel for Wards of Ex-Servicemen/Martyrs at Peer Bagh being constructed at a cost of Rs 7.44 crore and impressed on completion of the project within one year only instead of DPR

The DC stressed on taking up the all issues of the veterans and serving soldiers on priority for resolution and also directed Zila Sainik Welfare Officer to take up the upgradation work of infrastructure of Sainik Bhawan specially for the Guest rooms.

The DC also emphasized on strengthening Grievance Redressal Mechanism of the Sainik Bhawan to address issues of Ex-Servicemen (ESM), war widows and their dependents in a time bound manner with quality disposal.

Earlier, the DC was given a brief PowerPoint presentation regarding the overall functioning of the Zila Sainik Bhawan, Srinagar having jurisdiction over Sainik bodies in 7 Districts of Kashmir Valley including Budgam, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam.

