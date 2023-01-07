Fire guts hotel in Kangan

Gund :- A hotel suffered a massive damage in a fire incident in Kullan area of Gund Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday morning.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire erupted at Hotel Iqbal and Resorts in Kullan they said the fire started in the top floor of the four-storey building and spread fast.

Police and Fire tenders from fire station Gund and were rushed to the spot and trying to douse the flames, the official said

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

