Dir JKEDI launches new edition of newsletter ‘J&K Entrepreneur’

SRINAGAR: Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat on Friday released a new issue of the Institute’s newsletter-“J&K Entrepreneur”. The newsletter highlights the Institute’s activities and carries information for aspiring entrepreneurs regarding setting up of a business enterprise.
J&K Entrepreneur is a quarterly newsletter issued by JKEDI. It plays an invaluable part in how the Institute communicates with readers, showcasing the progress, achievements, and events of the Institute thus strengthening the relationship with readers.
The newsletter contains the latest information and articles for aspiring entrepreneurs. In this issue of the newsletter, an article about the rules and regulations required for starting a food business is covered.
“The newsletter will be issued regularly and will cover the achievements of the Institute. In addition to this, relevant information for the youth of J&K will be shared. The Institute is in the progress to start industry-relevant courses and in line with its mandate will continue to facilitate the youth at every step,” said Director, JKEDI.
The newsletter was produced by the Centre for Igniting Entrepreneurship Culture (CIEC), JKEDI. The Institute is also planning to compile a compendium of Government-sponsored initiatives related to self-employment and start ups in the coming days.