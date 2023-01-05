North Kashmir transporters to go on 2-day strike from Monday

Sopore’ Transporters of all three three districts of north Kashmir districts have decided to go for strike on Monday and Tuesday, demanding authorities to permit them to move ahead of Parimpora stand in Srinagar.

Transporters said that SRTC buses are being allowed to move ahead to Batamaloo stand but they are not, which makes them as well as passengers suffer a lot.

They said at least 8 SRTC buses are running on the same route which has become a problem for them.

Chairman All Kashmir Transport Confederation, Mohammad Shafi told KNO that they have called for a strike on Monday and Tuesday over allowing of SRTC busses to move ahead of Parimpora stand.

“We fail to understand why we aren’t allowed to move ahead of Parimpora stand even when we have the same permit from the authorities,” he said.

He said government must look into the issue at an earliest which would benefit them and the passengers at the large—(KNO)

