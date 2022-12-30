Rishabh Pant hospitalised after getting injured in car accident

Dehli:India’s star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident while returning home from Delhi. Pant was driving his Mercedes which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand.
According to the doctors, Pant suffered injuries to his forehead and leg. After getting the information, Superintendent of Police Dehat Swapna Kishore Singh reached the spot. Dr. Sushil Nagar, chairman of Saksham Hospital, said that at present Rishabh Pant’s condition is stable, he has been referred to Max Dehradun.
According to eyewitnesses, Rishabh’s car collided with the railing and caught fire. With great difficulty, the fire was brought under control. Simultaneously, Rishabh Pant, who was severely injured in the accident, was taken to Saksham Hospital on Delhi Road.
