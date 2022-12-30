MHA Orders Promotion of 38 IPS Officers of AGMUT Cadre

Srinagar: Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on Friday ordered promotion of 35 Indian Police Officers of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

As per an order, a copy of which lies with GNS, the Ministry ordered promotion of 20 IPS to the DIGP rank (Level 13-A in the pay matrix), which includes Imtiaz Ismail Parray of AGMUT of 2009 batch, with effect from January 1, 2023.

Among the others promoted are; Monika Bhardwaj (AGMUT:2009), Dr. A Koan (AGMUT:2009), Gaurav Sharma (AGMUT:2009), R. Sathiyasundram (AGMUT:2009), Dr. Ashok Malik (AGMUT:2009), Asif Md. Ali (AGMUT:2009), Pramod Singh Kushwah (AGMUT:2009), Ami Roy (AGMUT:2009), Mangesh Kashyap (AGMUT:2009), Shivendra Kant Tiwari (AGMUT:2009), Umesh Kumar (AGMUT:2009) and H. Ramthlengliana (AGMUT:2009).

The Ministry has also granted Proforma Promotion in the DIGP Grade (Level 13-A in the pay matrix) to seven other IPS officers presently posted on Central Deputation.

Accordingly, the Ministry in a separate order promoted 18 IPS officers of AGMUT 2010 batch to Selection Grade (LEVEL-13 in the pay-scale matrix) with effect from January 1, 2023, which includes incumbent SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat.

Bhat has been promoted alongside names of Benita Mary Jaiker (AGMUT:2010), Shweta Chauhan (AGMUT:2010), Amit Sharma (AGMUT:2010), Sagar Singh Kalsi (AGMUT:2010),Rajendra Prasad Meena (AGMUT:2010), Patil Shridhar Daulu (AGMUT:2010), Esha Pandey (AGMUT:2010), Brijendra Kumar Yadav (AGMUT:2010), Chandan Chowdhary (AGMUT:2010), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (AGMUT:2010), Sanjay Bhatia (AGMUT:2010), Dinesh Kumar Gupta (AGMUT:2010), Varsha Sharma (AGMUT:2010) and Rakesh Kumar (AGMUT:2010).

“Further, Dr. Esha Singhal, IPS (AGMUT:2010), Rajiv Omprakash Pandey, IPS (AGMUT:2010) and Santosh Kumar Meena, IPS (AGMUT:2010), presently posted on central deputation are hereby granted proforma promotion in the selection grade (LEVEL-13 in the pay-scale matrix) with effect from 01-01-2023 and on actual basis with effect from the date of assumption of charge of their immediate junior in the cadre”, reads the order. (GNS)

