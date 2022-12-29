Mughal Road, Sgr-Leh Highway Closed Amid Snowfall

Srinagar,: Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, as well as Srinagar-Leh highway were closed after fresh snowfall.

A traffic department official here however said that traffic was plying on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with outside world. “Mughal road and SSG road closed for vehicular movement due to fresh snowfall,” the official said .

Meanwhile, he said, subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs Passenger and Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. “TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.” (GNS)

