2 TRF millitants arrested in Bandipora

Bandipora: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two militants of (TRF) LeT along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“On a specific information, two militants namely Imad Amin Chopan @ chita bhai son of Mohd Amin Chopan of Paden Salar Anantnag & Tahir Ah Bhat @ Tiger son of Abdul Hamid Bhat of Hergam Adigam Kokernag Anantnag were apprehended while they were on the move from the upper reaches of Bandipora towards Srinagar,” a police officer said



He said that one Chinese Pistol along with magazine and rounds, Chinese grenade and detonators have been recovered from their possession

The duo, he said, were tasked by their handlers to aquire arms and ammunition to revive the module of TRF in South Kashmir.

“A case to this effect has been registered and investigation is on,” the officer added—(

