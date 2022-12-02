Minor among 3 injured in leopard attack in Pulwama village

Pulwama: A minor boy was among three persons were injured after a leopard attacked them in Ladoo village of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday

Locals said that a leopard appeared in orchards of the area today morning and attacked three persons including a 4-year-old boy.

They said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where from they were referred to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment.

The injured have been identified as Shaheena Akhter (40), Zahid Ahmad (04) and Zakir Hussian (45)—all residents of Ladoo—(KNO)

