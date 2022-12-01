DC Srinagar inspects progress on ongoing projects

SRINAGAR: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook a visit to Tengpora Bemina area of the City to oversee the progress of works being carried out on several major developmental projects including Animal Birth Control & Anti Rabies Centre, SlaughterHouse House Alochibagh, STP Tengpora and 150 MVA GIS Power Sub Station Alochibagh.

The DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer Srinagar, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Joint Commissioner Works, SMC, Rajindra Singh, Executive Engineer, JKPCC and other concerned.

While reviewing the progress of work on Animal Birth Control Centre at Tengpora being constructed at a cost of Rs 1.43 crore with all the modern facilities, the DC was apprised that the Centre is having a capacity of conducting 60 sterilization surgeries in a day, besides will also house an Anti-Rabies Vaccination Centre,

The DC was informed that the project is near to completion and over 90 percent work on the Sterilization cum Vaccination Centre has been completed and the remaining work is going on faster pace.

The DC asks the concerned Officers to expedite the works on Administrative block, Operation theatre, procurement surgical equipment with OT table, besides works for construction of walkways, greenspace and allied face lifting works.

At Alochibagh, the DC inspected the works on the proposed Modern Sheep Abattoir (Slaughter House) at a cost of Rs 24.52 crore.

At the site, the DC was given a detailed appraisal that process for hiring a consultancy is in progress and accordingly work shall commence to establish a modern abattoir facility.

Similarly, the DC took stock of the work being executed on Alochibagh-Tengpora STP under construction at Rs 12.7 crore to strengthen the drainage/sewerage network system in the area.

Later, he DC inspected the ongoing work on Rs 8 crore 150 MVA GIS Power SubStation at Alochibagh which is nearing completion.

On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned to work in double shifts to complete the remaining part of the project to further improve the power supply in areas of Rajbagh, Padshahibagh, Alochibagh, Jawahar Nagar, Exhibition, Silk factory, Tengpora and other adjoining areas to be catered by the GIS Sub-Station.

