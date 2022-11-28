Top Islamic Scholar, His Son Among 4 Killed in Udhampur Road Mishap

Srinagar: A top Islamic scholar and his son are among four persons killed in a tragic road mishap at Chenani area of Udhampur district this morning, officials said.

They told sais that a Maruti Vehicle bearing registration number JK19 1449, on way from Gool Sangaldan towards Udhampur, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Prem Mandir Chenani, resulting in on spot death of two persons and injuries to several others.

The injured persons were evacuated from the spot for treatment, however two more persons succumbed on way to the hospital, they said.

Among the deceased include chief cleric Jamia Masjid Sangaldan Abdul Hamid (32) and his father, a top Islamic scholar, Mohammad Jamal Din (65).

More details awaited. (GNS)

