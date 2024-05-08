Kulgam Gunfight Day 03: Contact Reestablished With Militants

Srinagar:Contact with the militants have been again established after lull in Redwani Payeen area of Kulgam district after two LeT militants including wanted commander Basit Dar were killed.A top police officer said that operation has been resumed and contact with the hiding militant has been established.The operation never ended as we were having apprehension about presence of more militants at the encounter site.Till this report was being filed, intermittent exchange of fire was going on.Yestetday, Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi said that most wanted Basit Dar was killed along with his associate in a fierce gunfight with security forces.The top officer said that it is a big achievement for the forces as Basit Dar was behind many militant attacks especially in Srinagar.Basit, a resident of Redwani’s Kulgam, who had been missing from his home since three years and joined The Resistance Front (TRF), a front organization of Lashkar-e-Taiba.NIA had Announced Rs 10 Lakh Reward For Details Leading to arrest of TRF chief Basit Ahmed DarBasit was also the mastermind behind the spat of civilian killings, the officer added.
