Kulgam Gunfight Day 03: Third Militant Killed, Searches Continue

Srinagar:Another militant has been killed taking toll to three in a gunfight in Redwani Payeen area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.A top police officer said that third militant has been killed who we believe was hiding under the debris of razed house at encounter spot.After killing of two militants including wanted TRF/LeT commander Basit Dar on Tuesday, search operation at encounter site continued on Wednesday as we had apprehension about presence of one more militant, the officer added.Yesterday, Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi said that most wanted Basit Dar was killed along with his associate in a fierce gunfight with security forces.The top officer said that it is a big achievement for the forces as Basit Dar was behind many militant attacks especially in Srinagar.Basit, a resident of Redwani’s Kulgam, who had been missing from his home since three years and joined The Resistance Front (TRF), a front organization of Lashkar-e-Taiba.NIA had Announced Rs 10 Lakh Reward For Details Leading to arrest of TRF chief Basit Ahmed DarBasit was also the mastermind behind the spat of civilian killings, the officer added.
