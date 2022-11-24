Wildlife deptt issues advisory, asks orchardists to dump leftover apples in pits

Sopore: Amid the presence of black bear in north Kashmir areas, the Wildlife Protection department has issued an advisory, asking the orchardists to dump the leftover apple in a pit to avoid man – wild animal conflict.

Wildlife Warden North Division asked the orchardists to dump apple leftovers in pits to prevent black bear attraction for the safety of people.

“Black bear has an incredible sense of smell & use it to locate food. The scent of fruits attract black bear thus all the orchardists are hereby requested to dump the leftover apples in pits to prevent the attraction of black bear in their respective areas for the safety of people,” he tweeted—(KNO)

