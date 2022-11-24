BJP committed to bring UCC once democratic debates, discussions are concluded: Amit Shah

New Delhi: The BJP is committed to bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after all democratic debates and discussions are concluded, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

When asked about UCC, Shah said it is the BJP’s promise to the people of this country, right from the Jan Sangh days.

“Not only BJP, the Constituent Assembly had also advised the Parliament and states to bring UCC at an opportune time, because for any secular country, laws should not be on the basis of religion. If nation and state are secular, how can laws be based on religion? For every believer, there should be one law passed by the Parliament or the state Assemblies,” Shah said at the Times Now Summit.

