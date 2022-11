Ganderbal: The traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway, which was suspended on Tuesday after fresh snowfall near Zoji La, was restored on Wednesday morning.

An official said that the road was opened for both ways traffic today morning.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police on its official Twitter handle also informed that traffic on the highway has been restored.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Mughal road and SSG road through for vehicular movement,” police tweeted—(KNO)

