3 ‘hybrid militants’ of LeT arrested

Srinagar: Police in Srinagar at a checkpoint established at Harnambal arrested two ‘hybrid militants’ identified as Aamir Mushtaq Dar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar resident of Iqbalabad Sozaith Budgam, and Kabil Rashid, son of Abdul Rashid Dar resident of Sicop Mohalla HMT Srinagar. Incriminating materials and two grenades were recovered from their possession, police said.
“During questioning they disclosed the name of another associate namely Aqib Jamal Bhat, son of Mohd Jamal Bhat resident of Sozaith Budgam. In a swift action he was also arrested. On his disclosure an IED approximately 10 kgs has been recovered in Rangreth area by a joint team of Srinagar Police and Army (62RR) which was later destroyed by the Bomb Disposal squad. All three arrested hybrid terrorists are linked with LeT/TRF,” police said in a statement.
“A case FIR No. 69/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Chanpora. Further investigation is going on to unearth more facts,” it added.