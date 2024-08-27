Bangladesh garment industry faces crisis amid political unrest and floods

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s garment industry, a vital economic pillar, is facing a severe crisis due to a volatile mix of political unrest, including violent protests, and catastrophic flooding, threatening to unravel years of rapid growth and global prominence.

The textile and garment industry, which accounts for over 80 per cent of Bangladesh’s total export earnings and contributes approximately 11 per cent to the nation’s GDP, has been hit hard.

This industry contributes significantly to export earnings and employs millions

