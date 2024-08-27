Bangladeshi student sent back after ‘love’ emoji on anti-India post

SILCHAR: A Bangladeshi student studying at the National Institute of Technology, Silchar in Assam was sent back to her country after she reacted with a ‘love’ emoji to an anti-India post on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta claimed that it was “not deportation” but was just sent back in consultation with Bangladesh authorities.

The SP said that Maisha Mahajabin, a student of fourth semester at Electronic and Communication department of NIT Silchar, was sent back to Bangladesh on Monday through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj district.

