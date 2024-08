Jammu: Members of Village Defense Guard on Tuesday had to resort to aerial firing after observing Suspicious movement in Meira village of Rajouri district.

Officials said that this morning some suspicious movement was observed by the VDC members in Meira Village. For precautionary measures they fired some aerial gunshots.

Soon after the incident, security forces launched cordon and search operation in the area, they added.(GNS)

