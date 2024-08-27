Pakistan slip to eighth spot in WTC standings

DUBAI: Pakistan have slipped to eighth in the World Test Championship standings following their 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh and a subsequent over rate penalty in the series-opener in Rawalpindi.

With 16 points and a winning percentage of 22.22 after six games, Pakistan languish in the second last position in the standings ahead of the West Indies.

Bangladesh, who recorded their maiden Test win against Pakistan on Sunday, are seventh in the standings with 21 points, having won two out of their five games thus far.

