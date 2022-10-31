DIG Jammu among 4 officers from J&K awarded Home Minister’s Special Medal 2022

Srinagar: Four police officers from Jammu and Kashmir were among those who were awarded with Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal for the year 2022z

According to a list, DIG Jammu, Vivek Gupta, SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli, SDPO Gandhi Nagar Sachit Sharma and SGCT Vicky Kumar were among those who were awarded with the medal.

“These medals were conferred for special operations with regard to managing terrorism, border disputes, arms and narcotics,” it reads.

The Ministry of Home Affairs declares ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal-2022’ for four special operations conducted by security forces in the areas of terrorism, border action, arms control, prevention of narcotics smuggling and rescue operations.

The list includes 13 awardees from Telangana, 16 from Punjab, 19 from Delhi, 4 from Jammu and Kashmir and 11 from Maharashtra—(KNO)

