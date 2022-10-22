J&K Govt redraws social caste list

Srinagar, : In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has expanded the social caste list by including 15 new classes to it.

In a notification, the Jammu & Kashmir Government has included 15 more classes into its social caste category list.

Under the Jammu & Kashmir Government’s reservation rules, social castes have four percent reservation in government jobs.

The new classes added are Waghey (Chopan), Ghirath/Bhati/Chang community, Jat community, Saini community, Markabans/PonyWalas, Sochi community, Christian Biradari (converted from Hindu Valmiki), Sunar/Swarankar Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with already existing Muslim Teli), Perna/Kouro(Kaurav),Bojru/Decount/Dubdabay Brahmin Gorkans , Gorkhas, West Pakistani refugees (excluding SCs) and Acharyas”.

It has also made certain modifications in the existing social castes by subsisting their names.

According to the notification, potters (Kumahars),shoe repairers (working without the aid of machines),Bangies Khakrobes(Sweepers), barbers, washerman and Dooms have been respectively replaced by Kumahars,Mochi, Bangies Khakrobes, Hajjam Atrai, Dhobi, and Dooms (excluding SCs).

The social caste list has been redrawn on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission which was constituted by J&K Government in 2020. Former High Court Judge, G. D Sharma heads the three-member panel.

The other significant change made in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules is that the words “Pahari Speaking people (PSP)” or has been subsisted with “Pahari Ethnic people”—(KNO)

