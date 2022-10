Srinagar: An Army trooper was killed after his service rifle went off accidentally on thrusday in Rafiabad area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official sources said that an army personnel identified as Chander Mohan (28) recieved fatal bullet wound when his service rifle went off accidentally, resulting his instant death.

The body has been handed over to Army after legal formalities were performed, policer said.(GNS)

