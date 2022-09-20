Mainly dry weather predicted in J&K

SRINAGAR: Weather department here on Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that mainly dry weather was expected on Wednesday also while isolated light rain may occur on September 22.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 12.6°C, same on the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 11.0°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, he said, the mercury settled at 7.8°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.3°C against 10.7°C the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 9.0°C against 8.0°C on the previous night. It was 1.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 10.3°C against 9.8°C the previous night, the official said. It was 0.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.8°C against 22.7°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 0.4°C, Batote 16.0°C, Katra 21.6°C and Bhadarwah 14.2°C. (GNS)

