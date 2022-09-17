Chairperson, J&K Hajj Committee convenes meeting at Hajj House

Take overview of Haj-2022, discusses preparation for Haj-2023

SRINAGAR: Safina Baig, Chairperson, J&K UT Haj Committee convened a meeting at Haj House Bemina, here to take an overview of Haj-2022 and discuss preparation for Haj-2023, Budget Estimates, repair/ renovation of infrastructure and auction of unserviceable/ scrap Items.

Among others, Talib Hussain Choudhary, Member; Mohammad Rafiq Chishti, Member; Molvi Mohammad Ashraf, Member; Syed Mohammad Rafiq, Member; Dr. Abdul Salam Mir, Executive Officer; Irshad Ahmad Budoo, Haj Officer and Mohammad Irfan Akhoon, Accountant attended the meeting.

The meeting held threadbare discussion regarding the agenda points and it was decided that the matter regarding hardships faced by Haj pilgrims of J&K UT on account of haphazard grouping/ congestion in rooms and distant accommodation for old aged pilgrims shall be taken up with HCoI / CGI Jeddah to avoid recurrence of such accommodation problems during Haj – 2023.

It was also decided that two members from J&K UT Haj Committee shall be kept in the Selection Committee for the interview of KhadimUlHujjaj and no repeater KUH shall be selected for next Haj – 2023.

Regarding the performance of KhadimUlHuajj, it was informed that there would be more accountability, reception of daily updates from KUHs, besides recommendation of strict disciplinary action to the respective departments of KUHs against the defaulters.

It was also given out that two members of J&K UT Haj Committee shall proceed to Saudi Arabia to see the arrangements for the ensuing Haj 2023.

For the convenience of Haj Pilgrims in Azizya Category, HCoI shall be requested to have a system of a single bus service instead of two for ferrying the pilgrims to and from Haram Sharief.

The meeting decided that there shall be no hike in the State Haj dues and the amount shall remain same as Rs. 850/= per pilgrim during next Haj.

Meanwhile, in view of various complaints received from the pilgrims of Haj – 2022 regarding shortage of space in Spicejet Flights, the HCoI shall be asked to select better Airlines like Air India/ Saudi Airlines for ensuing Haj – 2023.

The Chairperson directed that the height of already existing brick wall along the hospital side shall be raised to avoid trespass into the Haj House premises.

She also instructed that a Committee of concerned officers shall be constituted for auctioning the scrap items lying in the Haj House premises.

