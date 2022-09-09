Scattered light rain forecast in J&K, temp increases at most places

Srinagar: Weather department here on Friday forecast scattered light rain and thunders in for next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department here said that “scattered light rain/thunders” were also expected for subsequent two days.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.6°C against 16.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.9°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 15.6°C against 14.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.9°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, he said, the mercury settled at 12.7°C against 10.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.9°C against 13.8°C the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.7°C against 10.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 15.6°C against 14.7°C the previous night, the official said. It was 3.5°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.7°C against 25.1°C on the previous night. It was 2.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 17.8°C, Batote 18.2°C, Katra 21.6°C and Bhadarwah 16.6°C. (GNS)

