Killing of Pulwama man due to rivalry between militant groups: ADGP Kumar

Srinagar: Additional director general of police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Monday said that killing of Pulwama man, whose body with bullet marks was recovered in Shopian village today, has been due to group rivalry between militant groups.

Kashmir zone police, while quoting ADGP, as in a tweet informed that deceased’s one brother is active militant of JeM and is presently in Pakistan, while one has been killed in an encounter in 2014 and another one is in jail.

Kumar said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the killing has taken place due to group rivalry between militant groups.

He added that the investigation of the case is going on vigorously and in a professional manner.

“Deceased’s one brother (Ashiq Nengroo) is active #terrorist of JeM terror outfit & presently in #Pakistan, 2nd brother (terrorist Abbas Negroo) was killed in #encounter in 2014 & 3rd brother (terrorist Reyaz Negroo) is presently lodged in prison in #terror attack case,” he said.

He further said that militants involved in the crime will be identified soon and dealt with strictly.

“Preliminary #investigation reveals that killing is due to group #rivalry between #terrorist groups. Investigation of case is vigorously going on in a very professional manner & those terrorists involved in the crime will be identified soon & dealt strictly under law,” police tweeted—(KNO)

