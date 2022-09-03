Couple injured as unexploded shell goes off in Tangdhar

Kupwara: A couple was injured after an unexploded shell went off in Kuth Nard Bahek area in Tangdhar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

An official said that the incident took place this afternoon when the couple was on way to forests for grazing their cattle.

He said that they were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, after initial treatment the duo was shifted to Srinagar hospital.

The official identified the couple as Ghulam Yahya son of Habibullah and his wife Zulekha Begum of Pingla Haridal area of Karnah—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print