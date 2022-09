Srinagar:A non-local was injured after suspected militants fired upon him in Ugergund area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning, offcials said.

A top police officer said that militants shot and injured a non-local in Ugergund.

He was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where his condition is stated to be stable, the officer added.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned to nab the attackers. More details will follow.(GNS)

