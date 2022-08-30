Mainly dry weather with isolated light rain forecast in J&K

Srinagar: The weather department on Tuesday predicted mainly dry weather with possibility of “isolated light and thunder” in next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official here said that there was no large change expected in the weather at least till weekend.

Regarding the rainfall in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, the official said that Katra received 40.8mm, Bhaderwah 17.6mm, Kukernag 3.2mm, Batote 2.8mm, Gulmarg 0.8mm, Banihal and Pahalgam 0.6mm each while other observatory stations had no or traces of it.

Regarding minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 16.6°C against 16.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 14.6°C against 14.8°C on the previous night. However, the temperature was 0.9°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 12.1°C against 11.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 13.8°C against 13.5°C the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 9.2°C against 9.2°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Mercury settled at normal level at Kupwara town at 14.1°C against 17.1°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.6°C against 24.9°C on the previous night. It was 0.3°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 16.6°C, Batote 17.0°C, Katra 22.0°C and Bhadarwah 17.1°C. (GNS)

