India committed to strengthen bilateral relations with Iran: Sonowal

New Delhi: Ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday called on Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Mokhber in Tehran and reiterated commitment to strengthen Indo-Iran bilateral relations, according to an official statement.

The statement said both the countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on recognition of certificates of competency in unlimited voyages to help seafarers from both the countries as per the provisions of International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch Keeping for Seafarers.

It further said India Ports & Global Company (IPGL) will open offices in Tehran and Chabahar in order to promote trade and transit via Chabahar port.

Chabahar Port is India’s first overseas port project.

According to the statement, while the Vice President of Iran noted that the development of Chabahar port would lead to increase in trade and shipment volume, Sonowal underscored the importance for both sides to collaborate on further steps to be taken to make Chabahar port an instrument for regional growth in trade shipment.

“Extremely pleased to meet his excellency, Vice President of Iran, Mr Mohammad Mokhber, where we discussed ways and means to further strengthen and consolidate the vibrant Indo-Iranian bilateral relations. We continue to strengthen our dynamic relationship with Iran,” the statement said, quoting Sonowal.

The role of Chabahar as a trade multiplier for the region was highlighted by Sonowal at the meeting as the potential of the port to act as a swift, economical trade conduit between Central Asia and South Asia, even South East Asia, remains to be tapped, it said.

Since India Ports Global Private Limited (IPGPL) assumed operations of Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar, it has handled over 4.8 million tonnes of bulk cargo.

In 2020, India supplied 7,50,00 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian assistance programme to Iran via Chabahar port in a concerted effort to mitigate locust threat to agriculture and enhance food security in the region.

PTI

