LG says one thing, police does another: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Sunday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration over Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s comments on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s “house arrest”, claiming the LG says one thing and the police does something entirely different.

Omar’s remarks came after journalists were not allowed to meet the Mirwaiz at his Nigeen residence here on Saturday, a day after Sinha had said the religious-separatist leader was not under house arrest.

“The LG says one thing & the police does something entirely different,” Omar wrote on Twitter, reacting to the reports of journalists prevented from meeting or interviewing the Mirwaiz.

Sinha, while speaking to the BBC, had said the Mirwaiz was not under house arrest and was a free man.

“I will correct it,” he had said when asked about the reasons for the “house arrest” of the Mirwaiz.

“Even in August 2019, he was not booked under the PSA (Public Safety Act). If you go back, there were some incidents…even his (the Mirwaiz) father was killed in an unfortunate way. We have deployed police personnel around him for his protection,” Sinha had said in the interview.

PTI

