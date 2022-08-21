One dead, 3 injured after vehicle skids off road in Sonamarg

Ganderbal: One person died, while three others were injured in a road accident that took place near Ranga Mode in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district on Saturday later evening.

An official said that the accident took place when a vehicle coming from Zojila Pas skidded off the road near Ranga Mode.

He said that in the incident one person died on the spot while three other were injured.

The official said that two among the injured have been shifted to SKIMS Soura, while the third one has been shifted to Bone & Joint Hospital Barzula.

He added that condition of one of the injured was critical—(KNO)

