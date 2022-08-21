Football tournament under Seema Samridhi Yojna concludes at Gurez

Bandipora: During his two days visit to Gurez Sub Division, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed attended the final of a football tournament organised under Seema Samridhi Yojna.
The tournament was organized by Department of Youth Services and Sports Department in collaboration with Sub Divisional Administration Gurez.
A total of 32 teams from various areas of Gurez participated in the tournament. The final was held between Gurez Vs Bagtore.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Owais Ahmed said that district administration is committed to develop the sports infrastructure across the district and said, series of sports activities are being held in Gurez under Seema Samridhi Yojna.
He urged the youth to come forward to showcase their talents in different kinds of sports.
Dr. Owais said, along with appreciable tourist footfall, Gurez valley also remains abuzz with sports activities during the ensuing year.
He appreciated the Youth Services and Sports Department and Sub divisional administration Gurez for engaging youth in various developmental activities and providing them Platform to prove their mettle.
Bandipora: During his two days visit to Gurez Sub Division, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed attended the final of a football tournament organised under Seema Samridhi Yojna.