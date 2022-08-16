Shopian Killing: LG ‘Pained Beyond Words’; Omar, Sajad Condemn Too

Srinagar’: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that he was “pained beyond words” over the killing of a member of minority group and injuries to his brother in Shopian district of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

“Pained beyond words on despicable (militant) attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured,” he said in a tweet, adding, “The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone.” He said militants responsible for “barbaric act will not be spared.”

Former Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah as well as Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone also condemned the attack.

“I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family,” Omar said in a tweet

Sajad Lone, Former Minister in BJP-led coalition in erstwhile J&K government tweeted: “Yet another dastardly attack by coward (militants) in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family.” (GNS)

