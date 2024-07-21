Scores attend Haar Tshodah festival at Mata Jawala Ji Temple in Pampore

PAMPORE: The annual festival of Mata Jawala Ji, known as Haar Tshodah, was celebrated with immense religious fervor at the Mata Jawala Ji Temple in Khrew, Pulwama district, on Saturday. The festival, marking the birthday of Shri Mata Jawala Ji, attracted devotees from various parts of the country.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir and other regions gathered at the temple to participate in the celebrations. The local Muslim community from Khrew and nearby areas also joined in, showcasing a beautiful example of interfaith harmony and mutual respect, greeting the Pandit community and enhancing the festive spirit.

The police in Khrew made extensive arrangements for devotees, including distributing water during the festival. SDPO Pampore Krishan Rattan and SHO Khrew were present on the occasion.

During the festival, a book titled “KASHMIR: Shrines and Temples,” Volume 1, authored by Chander M. Bhat, was launched at an impressive ceremony. The book, which documents the history of 100 shrines and temples across the ten districts of Kashmir, was released by Pandit Ravi Ji Bhat, a notable social worker.

Anil Pandita, a Kashmiri Pandit originally from Habba Kadal and currently residing in Mumbai, expressed his joy at attending the festival. “Today is Haar Tshodah, celebrated as the birthday of Jawalaji Bhagwati. Kashmiri Pandits have observed this day for many centuries,” he said, noting that he traveled from Mumbai specifically to pay obeisance at the temple. He highlighted the elaborate arrangements made for the attendees and prayed for the well-being of all mankind.

Mahraj Krishan Raina, president of the Jawala Ji Samiti Khrew, highlighted the historical significance of Haar Tshodah. “For the past 650 years, Haar Tshodah has been celebrated as the birthday of Jawalaji Mata. Devotees from different parts of the country, including Mumbai and Delhi, converge at the temple on this day to pay their respects,” he said. Raina mentioned that cooked yellow rice, locally known as Tahari, is offered at the temple and distributed among the devotees. He also noted the arrangement of a langar (community kitchen) for the devotees, which has been operational for the past five days, and expressed gratitude to the local Muslim community for their assistance.

Sanjay Saraf, the National Spokesperson of RJP, emphasized the festival’s significance, stating, “With the blessings of Mata Jawalaji, devotees participated in a havan yesterday evening and remained engaged in Puja throughout the day. I pray for the return of peace, prosperity, and the strengthening of our centuries-old brotherhood.” Saraf praised the display of Kashmiriyat, the unique cultural ethos of Kashmir, shown by both communities at the temple.

Former Municipal Committee Pampore Chairman, Malik Mohammad Yaqoob, welcomed the devotees who traveled from different parts of the country to pay their respects at the temple. He acknowledged the local community’s efforts in arranging the community kitchen and the role of various government departments in providing basic facilities to the devotees.

