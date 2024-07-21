SKIMS signs MoU with CCRUM for joint research collaboration

SRINAGAR: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science recorded a significant moment as SKIMS and Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) Ministry of Ayush, Government of India signed MOU (Memorandum of understanding) for joint research collaboration in presence of Director SKIMS, Dr. M Ashraf Ganie and Dr. N Zaheer Director General CCRUM, Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS Prof. Shariq R. Masoodi, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr. Farooq A Jan, Designate Nodal Officer for collaboration at SKIMS, Prof. Muzaffar Maqsood wani from the Department of Nephrology SKIMS and many other faculty members and senior officers from SKIMS & CCRUM.

Director SKIMS Dr. M Ashraf Ganie welcomed the D.G, CCRUM Dr. N. Zaheer and other dignitaries. He expressed gratitude to D.G CCRUM Dr. Zaheer for reaching at the SKIMS for a joint collaboration to work in crucial area of research indigenous medicine integrated into allopathy.

Dr. Ashraf while remarking on contribution of Dr. Zaheer as a luminary in his field said this new initiative of integrative program where allopathic & traditional medical practices will supplement each other will also explore strength & weaknesses of each field for very positive outcomes.

He said the joint collaboration will work on a defined mechanism through Steering Committee and Core committee on various areas outlined in MOU, including Joint projects, educative programs and other exchange programs. Besides, the significant focus on areas of chronic diseases such as migraine, epilepsy, spondylosis and many more where allopathic practice are not successful to explore better interventions. He further added that the event has a added significance as the two key Institutions are coming together for efficient convergence of two different streams of medicine. A herbal garden of medicinal plants will soon be reality in SKIMS, for that land has been identified, he added.

Dr. N Zaheer DG, CCRUM said the joint collaboration will undoubtedly yield positive results to benefit public health. He said the collaboration will help in optimum utilization of resources and expertise and prove beneficial and strengthen the integration of Ayush with mainstream medicine in areas of research, education and awareness at tertiary care.

SKIMS being the premier tertiary care Institute will play a significant role through this collaboration, he added. While mapping the role of Integrative medicine in future he said this collaborative program at SKIMS will frame a bigger role in integrating Ayush with mainstream medicine. He assured all the support to the SKIMS for exploring new areas and defining treatment modalities under the integrative program including funding some important projects.

Dr. Shariq R. Masoodi, Dean of the Medical Faculty at SKIMS, remarked that integrating AYUSH with modern medicine at SKIMS Srinagar has the potential to offer valuable opportunities for patient care and research. However, there is need of addressing the challenges of standardization, regulation, and integration are crucial for successful implementation. Commenting on the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between SKIMS and CCRUM, Dr. Masoodi said the collaboration would be beneficial and provide an opportunity to learn from each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

The faculty from the SKIMS recorded their valuable suggestions and inputs to lead this collaboration successfully and congratulated Director SKIMS for this fruitful venture for greater contribution in public health.

It is pertinent to mention that CCRUM as the apex government organization for research in Unani Medicine has been engaged in conducting scientific research on the applied as well as fundamental aspects of Unani system of medicine.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print