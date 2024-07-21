The Imperative of Nurturing Children

The importance of awareness and sensitization in ensuring the care and protection of children, especially in conflict-affected areas

Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and tenderly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation. They are the seeds that blossom into the flowers of tomorrow. If they are properly nourished in a stress-free ambience, they can bring laurels. Children also have a fundamental right to live under dedicated care. Their voices should be listened to, and utmost care needs to be taken to ensure their free expression. The protection of children, especially in conflict-besieged areas, has always remained a burning discourse. Children in these areas remain in contact with conflict, which smashes their mental as well as physical infrastructure. A special care mechanism needs to be put in place for these classes of children. Moreover, juveniles in conflict with the law also deserve special treatment and laws to protect their innocence.

The implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection Act), 2015 helped immensely in the reintegration and reformation of juveniles, with the main focus on the rights of juveniles and their proper care and protection. The only ingredient that needs to be cemented is the mass awareness and sensitization of the people about child protection services and the Juvenile Justice System. The success of such initiatives largely depends on how actively the people are involved in the deep-rooted participation and implementation. The public needs to be sensitized about the various provisions of these child-friendly legislations to execute them in letter and spirit. To raise understanding, the J&K Union Territory took significant steps to encrypt a sense of child protection among the public. The District Child Protection Units, Child Welfare Committees, and Juvenile Justice Boards work diligently in every district to promote and reinforce the legal framework of the JJ Act, besides focusing on policies for the welfare of the children.

The main objective of the awareness programs is to develop a broader perspective and perception of the current scenario of the child protection and juvenile justice system in the state. The other objectives include sensitizing the people about the need to reform and rehabilitate the juveniles in society. The awareness campaigns widely contribute to creating a healthy discourse about child protection laws and schemes. The initiatives in the form of workshops and programs highly add to raising concerns in the sensitive areas of child protection.

There is a dire need for organizing extensive training-cum-awareness programs to implant the message of an effective child protection system in every nook and corner of the state. The Juvenile Justice System needs to be strengthened by ensuring the mass participation of the public in making these initiatives a triumph.

