Green Valley Educational Institute students visit J&K Yateem Foundation’s Orphanage

Interact with scholars; school donates over Rs 17,000, other items

SRINAGAR: A group of young students of Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) Srinagar visited J&K Yateem Foundation’s orphanage Baitul Hilal at Jawahar Nagar here on Saturday. The group interacted with the scholars of Baitul Hilal and focussed their interaction on social, educational and career development.

Over two dozen students, both boys and girls, of class 12 of the Department of Humanities, were part of a student delegation led by School Activities Officer Mr Rafi Ahmad Badri.

The school gifted various kinds of items including juice, milk, butter, biscuits, stationery and clothes. The School donated over 17000 rupees in cash to the organisation.

Mr Rafi Badri opened the interaction session and talked at length about the need and relevance of social service to work for the welfare, rehabilitation and emancipation of underprivileged sections of our society. He enjoined GVEI students to inculcate a sense of social service amongst themselves and take smaller initiatives for the upliftment of weaker sections of society.

Chairman JKYF Mr Mohammad Ahsan Rather in his vote of thanks wholeheartedly appreciated the great goodwill gesture of students and the School itself to facilitate the visit of young students for interaction with the scholars of Baitul Hilal. He enjoined guest students to inculcate a sense of belonging vis a vis poor orphans, widows and destitute by spending some amount of time with the underprivileged for their encouragement and sense of social support.

Mr Rather thanked the school management for arranging such a goodwill visit and urged it to continue such endeavours in future. He sensitised the guest students about various welfare and rehabilitation programmes of JKYF irrespective of caste, colour, creed, region or religion.

The guest students later interacted with the children joyfully.

Pertinently, the Baitul Hilal scholars were seen smiling and laughing during their group interaction with the guest students.

