GJEPC initiates strategic discussions with Kashmiri gem and jewellery trade to boost exports

SRINAGAR: A delegation from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), led by Chairman Vipul Shah, engaged in productive discussion with key members from the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and All Kashmir Gold Dealer Association and local gem and jewellery trade members.

Also, in attendance from GJEPC were Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman; Nirav Bhansali, Convener of National Exhibitions Sub-committee; Ashok Seth, Regional Chairman – North; Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, and other Board members of Council.

From the Kashmir gem and jewellery fraternity, following members were present at the meeting: Javed Ahmad Tenga, President, KCCI; Ashiq Hussain, Senior Vice President; Faiz Ahmed Bakshi, Secretary General; Zahoor A, Past President; Shaheen Gajwan, Member, KCCI; Bashir Ahmad Rather, President, All Kashmir Gold Dealer Association; Hilal Ahmad Zargar, Member, All Kashmir Gold Dealer Association; A S Rehman Challoo, Ex-Member, All Kashmir Gold Dealer Association; Proshtam Lal, General Secretary, All Kashmir Gold Dealer Association; Zammer Kawa from Kawa Jewellery, and other trade members from Kashmir.

Speaking about this first ever meeting with gem and jewellery trade from Kashmir, Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “We had a very productive discussion with trade members of Kashmir. We are committed to enhancing the prominence of Kashmiri sapphires and empowering local artisans with advanced skills. This initiative aligns with our mission to strengthen the gem and jewellery sector, facilitating growth, international recognition, and boosting exports from the region. We sincerely thank the Kashmiri trade for their engagement and look forward to fruitful collaborations ahead.”

Vipul further remarked, “We recognize the significant potential and interest of Kashmiri jewellery among the Iranian and Central Asian communities. Our collaboration with the Kashmiri trade aims to expand the global reach and influence of this exquisite craftsmanship. The unique blend of traditional Kashmiri artistry with modern design elements has captivated buyers from these regions, who highly appreciate the intricate workmanship and elegance in each piece.”

Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman of GJEPC, expressed his commitment to expanding the region’s gem and jewellery trade into global markets and extended the Council’s support through IJEX in Dubai. He encouraged jewellers to utilize the Council’s establishment to further their exports. The GJEPC’s IJEX in Dubai provides a year-round B2B event platform, enabling GJEPC members to showcase their products and secure orders from international buyers, thereby significantly enhancing their market presence in the UAE.

Javed Ahmad Tenga, President of KCCI, expressed his appreciation and anticipation for collaborating with GJEPC to enhance the gem and jewellery trade in Kashmir.

