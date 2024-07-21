MMU appeals for peace, unity amidst sectarian controversy

SRINAGAR: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), the umbrella organisation of all major Islamic sects in Jammu and Kashmir, including some social and educational institutions and headed by Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, issued an important statement urging for peace and concord on the current sectarian controversy at Khanqah-e-Maula Srinagar.

MMU in a statement emphasised that the people of JK, known from the very beginning for its unique identity and composition based on unity, sectarian harmony and mutual solidarity, should not allow any group or agency to disrupt this legacy for their vested interests. The people of Kashmir cannot afford such divisions, MMU said, adding that there is a need to show restraint and patience.

MMU said that it seems that this incident was a planned and mischievous attempt to hurt the sentiments of the larger sect by some elements at work, which needs to be investigated. While it is the duty of the Waqf board to unearth the truth behind this mischief as they are the custodians of the shrines and maintaining their sanctity its duty, MMU has decided the formation of a committee consisting of responsible members from both sects to investigate and identify the elements involved in this incident. The committee will submit its report in some time after which MMU will follow up on this matter.

MMU also expressed serious concern and condemnation over the disrespectful remarks and comments being made by some scholars, preachers and speakers of both Sunni and Shia communities during various Ashura Muharram events, as well as unacceptable remarks and comments during mourning processions regarding the Sahabas. MMU said that such hurtful remarks and actions cannot be tolerated and demand an inquiry, especially when all members of MMU from all sects, have and are constantly making sincere efforts to ensure unity and brotherhood among the followers of all sects while pursuing their respective practices. So the above mentioned committee will also seriously investigate this matter and get to its root , to see why and who are responsible for this hate spreading agenda, it said, adding that this is very crucial for maintaining cohesion and stability of Kashmiri society, which will otherwise be shattered by this agenda.

MMU urged scholars and preachers of both sects to stop making comments and speeches on all platforms including on social media that hurt each other’s sentiments, damage unity, and make the Ummah vulnerable.

