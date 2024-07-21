Bangladesh army rolls out tanks in Dhaka streets as 998 Indian students return

CALCUTTA: A British politician shared pictures of what looked like army tanks being deployed in the streets of Dhaka as Bangladesh remained cut off from the world with internet and phone lines suspended and 998 Indian students returned to India.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Saturday cited the figure of students returning as India’s eastern neighbour continued to reel under deadly clashes over a controversial job-quota system that have left at least 105 people dead as of Saturday morning.

“Thus far, 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports,” news agency PTI quoted a ministry statement as having said.

Indian missions in Bangladesh are in regular touch with the authorities concerned to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and students, the MEA said.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had on Friday said the total number of Indian nationals in Bangladesh is estimated to be around 15,000.

The MEA said the Indian high commission in Dhaka and the assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home.

“In coordination with the local authorities, measures are being taken by the high commission and the assistant high commissions to facilitate safe travel to the border crossing points along the India-Bangladesh international border,” the MEA statement said.

“The MEA is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BSF authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens,” it added.

The MEA said the Indian high commission and assistant high commissions are in regular touch with more than 4,000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh and are providing necessary assistance.

Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request, it said.

Tanks and armoured cars in Dhaka

Fiona Lali, national campaigns coordinator of the Revolutionary Communist Party in Britain, shared on her X (formerly Twitter) handle the picture of what she said were army tanks and APCs (armoured personnel carriers) from Dhaka Cantonment moving through the city streets.

Lali has been organising solidarity meets in London in support of the student protesters of Bangladesh.

“…Bangladesh Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are indiscriminately attacking and firing at students. Several tanks and APCs (Armoured personnel carriers) from Dhaka Cantonment were seen moving through city streets this afternoon,” Lali posted on Thursday.

