2 deaths, 273 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 273 fresh Covid cases with two deaths on Monday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 239 cases were detected in Kashmir division and 34 in Jammu division, taking the total cases to 474055.

Also, one each Covid death was reported in Jammu division and Kashmir division.

Moreover, 580 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 62 from Jammu division and 518 from Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 60 cases, Baramulla reported 96 cases, Budgam 29 cases, Pulwama reported 09 cases, Kupwara reported 16 cases, Anantnag reported23 cases, Bandipora reported 05 cases, Ganderbal reported 00 cases, Kulgam reported 01 case while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 11 cases, Udhampur 03, Rajouri 003, Doda 00, Kathua 02, Samba 01, Kishtwar 00, Poonch 0, Ramban14 while as Reasi reported no fresh case for today.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 474055 positive cases, 4154 are Active Positive (693in Jammu Division and 3461 in Kashmir Division), 465122 have recovered and 4779 have died; 2347 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 26310672 test results available, 474055 samples have tested positive and 25836617 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 8,052 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6699829 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 138persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4154 in isolation and 337in home surveillance. Besides, 6690421 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

